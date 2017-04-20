Barbara A. Littlefield – North Smithfield

Barbara A. (Britt) Littlefield, 86, of North Smithfield, died April 20, 2017, in Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Littlefield. Born in Millville, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Lydia (Bertrand) Britt.

Barbara was a school bus monitor for the town of North Smithfield, retiring in 1992. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church. Barbara was a past president of the Mt. St. Charles Mothers’ Club, and a past vice president of the Trinity Club. She enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting and crocheting.

She leaves three sons, Kevin M. Littlefield and his wife, Barbara, of North Smithfield, Timothy R. Littlefield of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Robert P. Littlefield of Burrillville; her daughter, Robin P. Moorehead, and her husband, Gary, of North Smithfield; her sister, Lorraine Eames of Winter Haven, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by five brothers, John, Russell, William, Donald and David Britt, and five sisters, Florence Lesperance, Hazel Poissant, Theresa Bartlett, Eileen Paige, and Mary Sarlin.

Her funeral will be held Monday, April 24, 2017, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Calling hours are Sunday, from 4 to 6 p.m.

