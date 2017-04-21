Jeanette McDermott – Cumberland

Jeanette McDermott, 80, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, April 16, 2017. She was the wife of the late Matthew McDermott. She was also the former wife of the late Raymond Vadenais.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Lillian (Sungren) Campbell. Jeanette enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Michael Vadenais, Dennis Vadenais, Linda Marquis, Carol Vadenais, and Stephen Vadenais; her sister, Marie Fricke, 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was the sister of the late Dorothy Swenson, Helen Smith, and Arthur Sungren. A private burial was held at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.

