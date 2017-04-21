Susan Frances Morris – Cumberland

Susan Frances Morris of Cumberland, R.I., passed away from a long courageous battle with cancer on April 10, 2017, at the Florida Hospital Altamonte Springs Cancer Center. She was born July 23, 1942, to the late Christian and Helen Baker in Ossining NY.

Susan leaves behind a son, David Morris, of Cumberland, R.I.; a daughter, Wendy (Raymond) Paquette, and granddaughter, Nicole, of Sanford, Fla.; a step-granddaughter Tara (Aaron) Rainone, of Middletown N.J., a step-granddaughter Ashley Paquette of Woonsocket R.I.; and a step-daughter Adele (Gary) Campbell; and four step-grandsons, Ian, Ross, Scott, and Sean of England. She also leaves behind her beloved grand-puppies, Cupcake and Tank.

Susan is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Ian Morris and her brother, David Baker.

Susan was an avid tennis player being a member of Fore Court Tennis Club since 1981 beginning in "A" singles and doubles leagues. She also played in outdoor tennis groups. She enjoyed playing mahjong at the Lincoln Senior Center. Susan was published by New York Times and Dell Publishing in creating crossword puzzles. She enjoyed many types of word puzzles, card, and board games. Susan traveled extensively around the world. She enjoyed weekly and monthly dinners and day trips with her many friends.

A Celebration of Life reception will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the Colonel Blackinton Inn, 293 North Main St., Attleboro, Mass., between 6 and 10 p.m. Please RSVP to wlp67@me.com by May 8, 2017, if you are interested in attending. Please wear bright colors, sparkle and bling like Susan was known for.

In lieu of flowers, donations came be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, SPCA, or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Lake Mary, Fla.