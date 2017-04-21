Albert Edward Chagnon – Smithfield

Albert Edward Chagnon, 91, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Fatima Hospital in North Providence. He was the husband of the late Amy Marilyn (Sugden) Chagnon.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Ephraim and Gladys (Sisson) Chagnon. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and served in the R.I. National Guard as a Planning & Operations Officer having retired as a General. Albert had lived in Smithfield for over 50 years. He was a faithful member of the Church of the Latter Day Saints. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as a tree farmer.

He is survived by his son, Steven E. Chagnon, and his wife, Donna, of Smithfield, as well as his grandchildren, Steven E. Chagnon and his wife, Laura, and Dawn M. Hill and her husband, Jason, and William Rogers; his great-grandchildren Martin Chagnon, William Rogers and Brooke Rogers, and Joshua Hill. He was father of the late Linda Chagnon, and brother of the late George Chagnon and Louise Giessler.

His funeral was held Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter Day Saints, 558 Central Pike, North Scituate. Burial in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visitation was held Wednesday, April 19 in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, RI 02917.

