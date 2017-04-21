Suspect sought in Central Falls hit-and-run incident

CENTRAL FALLS – Police are looking for help finding Angel Otero, 45, a man they say is a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that severely injured a pedestrian on Rand Street Thursday.

At 8:25 p.m., the Central Falls Police Department received calls for a reported hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers found a victim lying in the roadway in front of a home at 237 Rand St. The male victim was identified as Joseph Sylvia, 65, of Central Falls, who was unconscious and appeared to be suffering from severe injuries.

Detectives and reconstruction team members responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Based on the evidence, investigators were able to determine the type of vehicle involved in the accident as a BMW, and put an alert out for such a vehicle with heavy front damage. Several hours after the incident, members of the patrol bureau found a vehicle matching the description with heavy damage and subsequently seized it.

Detectives were able to find and speak with several people Friday, which led to the identification of Otero as the operator of the vehicle at the time of the accident. Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect Otero for the charge of duty to stop – accidents resulting in serious bodily injury.

The victim remains at Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition. If anyone has additional information or the whereabouts of Otero, they are urged to contact the Central Falls Police Department at 401-727-7411 or to remain anonymous, the TIPS line at 401-727-7420.