Man dead in Central Falls shooting

CENTRAL FALLS – A man is facing a stolen gun charge after he allegedly shot a man to death in the basement of 4 King St. early Sunday morning. Mael Vasquez, 20, told police he shot the man in self defense, and police so far haven't charged him for the killing.

At 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home for a report of a shooting. The caller said a man had been shot in the basement of the building. Arriving officers found a man, later identified as Vasquez, sitting on the porch stairs who cautioned officers that he had a gun and had shot someone in the basement.

The man told police that while in the basement he was confronted by an intruder who assaulted him with a blunt object. Vasquez stated that he took a gun from his jacket pocket and shot the assailant in self defense.

Officers entered the basement and discovered an unresponsive person later identified as Maurice Botelho, 43, of Central Falls suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Rescue personnel transported him to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Members of the detective bureau investigated and determined that Vasquez was in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of the shooting. Based on interviews and evidence uncovered during the investigation, Vasquez at this time will be charged solely with possession of the stolen firearm. He was arraigned before a justice of the peace and held on 25,000 surety bail.

The Central Falls Police Department will continue to work with the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General on the shooting investigation, with grand jury action probable.