Francis A. Fleurant – Cumberland

Francis A. Fleurant, of Cumberland, and Naples, Fla., died Friday, April 14, in the Frances Georgeson House, Naples, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Barbara (Denis) Fleurant.

He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Aram P. Fleurant Sr., and the late Dora (Gouin) Fleurant. He was a 1953 graduate of Boston College. He worked for the former Milot Brothers Building Supply Co. and served as its secretary, and also worked as a purchasing agent for P.F. O’Connor in Braintree, Mass. He served as director and secretary of the Sher-Le-Mon Civic Center from 1959-1965, and the Sher-Le-Mon Swim Club 1962-2015.

Fran was the Commissioner and Chairman of The Blackstone Valley District Commission 1974-1984. He later served as the Director and Secretary of Piper’s Pointe Condo Assoc. in Naples, and the Spoonbill Cove Condo Assoc. also in Naples.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by 10 children: Marie Frances Curci of Glocester, David Fleurant of Anchorage, Ark., Michelle McManus of Cumberland, Denis Fleurant of Smithfield, Daniel Fleurant of Cumberland, Monique Cremer of Lincoln, Douglas Fleurant of Harrisville, Derek Fleurant of Cumberland, Donald Fleurant of Wilton, N.H., and Melissa Deloreto of Charlestown; three stepchildren: Marilyn Harris of Claremont, N.H., Susan Crosby-McKenna of Northboro, Mass., and Jan Gilmore, of Warwick; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held Wednesday, May 3 at 9:30 a.m. from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, May 2, 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Heart Association, Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston MA 02241-7005.

