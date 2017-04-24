Frito-Lay potato chips recalled because of potential salmonella

The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers that Frito-Lay is recalling select Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips due to the potential presence of salmonella in the seasoning.

The recalled products were distributed through retail stores, vending machines, and other channels throughout the United States. Specific product information is below:

All sizes of Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package.

All of the following multi-pack offerings that have a “use by” date of June 20 or prior printed on the multi-pack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multi-pack offering.

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

This recall follows a Frito-Lay supplier’s recent recall of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder that could contain salmonella. Although no salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution. No illness related to this matter has been confirmed to date.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products are advised not to consume them. Frito-Lay is working with the FDA on this recall to ensure the recalled products are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed.

Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.