Mary Rodrigues – East Providence

Mary (Motta) Rodrigues, 96, of Orchard St., East Providence, passed away Wednesday morning, April 19, 2017, at the Hebert Health Center. She was the wife of the late John A. Rodrigues.

Born Jan. 27, 1921, in East Providence, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Virginia (Arnaldo) Motta. She was a faithful communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Rodrigues and his wife, Maryann, of North Attleboro; her daughter, Mary Ann Iannuccillo and her husband, Bruce, of Smithfield; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Rodrigues of Rumford; her seven grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Jennifer, Mary Beth, Nathan, Andrew and Michael; and her 3 great-granddaughters, Sarah, Ellie and Thea Mary. She was the mother of the late Paul A. Rodrigues and the sister of the late Manuel Motta.

Mary will be remembered for her faith, kindness, warm smile and her delicious apple pie.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 25, at 8 a.m., from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9am in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter St., East Providence. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the Hebert Health Center, Attn: Activities Fund, 180 Log Road, Smithfield, RI 02917, where Mary enjoyed many years of activities, outings, and amazing friendships.

www.rebellofuneralhome.com