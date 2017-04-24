Germaine M. Costa – Woonsocket

Germaine M. “Gerry” (Pelletier) Costa, 92, died Saturday, April 22, 2017, in the Ballou Home. She was the wife of the late Juvenile Specialist Alfred B. Costa.

Born in Cap Chat Gaspésie, Canada, daughter of the late Francois and Florilda (Thibeault ) Pelletier. Gerry worked for the state of Rhode Island lunch program in the Woonsocket Schools.

She enjoyed baking and spending time with her children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved taking trips to Foxwoods.

She is survived by her three daughters, Patricia Costa of Woonsocket, Carol Bernier and her husband, Fred, of North Smithfield, Debra Coofer and her husband, Barry, of Middletown, R.I.; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She was also the sister of the late, Robert, Emile, Germain, Florien Pelletier, Helen Girard, Lucille Corriveault, and Terese Baldelli.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 10 a.m. from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass., at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours will be on Friday, April 28, 2017, from 5 to 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations in Gerry’s memory to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

sdipardomcfh.com