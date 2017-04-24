Potato chips recalled due to potential salmonella

The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers that Frito-Lay is recalling select jalapeño-flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and jalapeño-flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips due to the potential presence of salmonella in the seasoning.

The recalled products were distributed through retail stores, vending machines, and other channels throughout the United States. Recalled products include:

• All sizes of the two kinds of potato chips that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or earlier printed on the front upper panel of the package.

• All of the following multi-pack offerings that have a “use by” date of June 20 or earlier printed on the package, or a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or earlier printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages: 12-count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack; 20-count Frito-Lay Bold Mix; 30-count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray; 30-count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray; and 32-count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box.

The recall follows a Frito-Lay supplier’s recent recall of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder that could contain salmonella. Although no salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall the products out of an abundance of caution. No illness related to the matter has been confirmed to date.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are advised not to eat them. Frito-Lay is working with the FDA on the recall to ensure the recalled products are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed.

Consumers may contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information.