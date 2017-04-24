Woonsocket man gets 15 years for 2015 crash that killed young mother

WOONSOCKET— The driver in a car crash that killed his 22-year girlfriend in 2015 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Johnny Sak, 24, of Woonsocket, was charged with driving under the influence, death resulting following an accident on Dec. 8, 2015 that killed Alexandra Patten Parenteau. Sak pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 15 to serve by Superior Court Judge Robert Krause.

Sak was also ordered to serve a consecutive three year sentence for violating probation, stemming from previous charges of breaking and entering, and receiving stolen goods over $1,500. He received an additional two year sentence for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a a crime of violence.

Parenteau, a city resident and the mother of Sak's then four-month-old daughter, was in the passenger seat of his vehicle when it crashed into a telephone pole on Mendon Road.

Sak was reportedly driving without a license and had a blood alcohol level of .16 at the time of the incident. He was one of four occupants of the vehicle who sustained non life-threatening injuries.