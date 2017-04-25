Rosalba Maker Norton – Scituate

Rosalba Maker Norton, 96, of Westerly, passed away on April 20, 2017. Born in Waltham, Mass., she was the daughter of Gladys Bowman Maker and Raymond Whitney Maker.

She attended Classical High School and Hope High School in Providence and became a switchboard operator during WWII. She was the wife of the late George H. Norton and raised their family of three children in Scituate, R.I. Rosalba worked for the Rhode Island State Police in their headquarters in North Scituate as a switchboard operator and became the first female civilian employee in the Division of State Police history. Later, she worked as a secretary at the Scituate Jr.-Sr. High School.

Rosalba was an avid golfer, reader, music lover, and had a keen interest in local politics as a member of the Scituate Republican Town Committee. She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Scituate.

She is survived by her three children, Marilyn Nardone of Westerly, Maj. Bruce H. Norton of Fredericksburg, Va., and Carolyn M. McDonald of Palm Coast, Fla. and Gainesville, Va., five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, Westerly on June 6, 2017, at 11 a.m. Burial was held at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements by Winfield & Sons, Scituate, RI.