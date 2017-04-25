20/20 co-chairs thank community for commitment to moving city forward

PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket’s 20/20 co-leaders, Sandra Cano and Mark House, are thanking members of the community for their support of the city during and after a business outreach event earlier this month.

“It is energizing to hear that the community is excited about the projects underway and the potential they hold for the future of our city,” said Cano in a release. “The city needs to draw further development and investment to provide residents and businesses with the quality of life services and financial relief they are seeking.

“Exciting recent projects like Pet Food Experts and Isle Brewers Guild are adding to Pawtucket’s strong foundations and setting the stage for our truly bright future,” she added. “We will continue to spread the word through events, social media, and our local associations.”

House said that the city, business owners and residents have put their “efforts, passion and capital” into turning Pawtucket around, without looking for recognition.

“With so many major projects on the horizon, we must join together to keep the positive momentum going,” he said. This effort has already led to the PawSox forming a development group to draw further interest and investment to the city. The dominoes are set up here in Pawtucket, and we just need that push that will make our potential a reality.”

Pawtucket’s 20/20 Downtown Development Vision was launched by Mayor Donald Grebien this month. The vision is focused on current development and future plans for the riverfront and downtown areas, including a commuter rail station and transit hub, baseball stadium, bikeway, and national park.