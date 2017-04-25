Dennis M. Lynch Jr. ‘Long May You Run’ 5K is May 7 at Slater Park

PAWTUCKET – The Dennis M. Lynch Jr. “Long May You Run” 5K Run/Walk will return to Slater Park on Sunday, May 7, at 9 a.m. for its third annual race.

The race is held in the memory of Lynch, and the proceeds from the event will benefit the Dennis M. Lynch Jr. ‘74 Memorial Scholarship Fund at SRA, which since its inception in 1990, has given hundreds of SRA students financial assistance to attend the school.

Tech T-shirts will be distributed to the first 125 registered runners. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, and medals will be presented to the first-place finishers in each age group. The fees to sign up are $25 for adults, $15 for students under the age of 18, and $30 on race day.

Visit www.active.com or the “DML Jr. Long May You Run” page on Facebook to sign up or for more information.