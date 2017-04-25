PawSox commit to five years of steady ticket prices

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Red Sox last week committed to “continue to keep tickets affordable in the years ahead” by creating the PawSox Family Ticket Plan to maintain low-priced tickets.

For at least the first five years that the PawSox play in a potential new Pawtucket ballpark, children’s tickets will remain at $6, seniors’ tickets will remain at $6, and adult general admission tickets will remain at $9.

Those are the current prices of tickets when purchased in advance of the day of the game.

The club made the announcement on the 40th anniversary of the year late PawSox owner Ben Mondor bought the club and “extricated it from the tangles of bankruptcy.” Mondor protected ticket prices for families throughout his tenure, said the team in a news release.

“Affordable family entertainment, the bedrock of Minor League Baseball, began right here in Pawtucket,” said PawSox Vice-Chairman Mike Tamburro, who has been with the PawSox for 43 years.

“We want to ensure that families will have access to PawSox baseball, and we want to assure these families that the comfort, warmth, and hospitality that they have come to expect will continue in the years ahead.”