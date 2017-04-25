Red Sox Foundation, National Grid partner with Shea on improvements

PAWTUCKET – Parts of Shea High School have a fresh new look thanks to a partnership with the Red Sox Foundation.

Representatives for the foundation brought nearly 40 volunteers from National Grid with them last Friday to help paint three classrooms in the math wing of the school a new blue, paint two sections of the third-floor hallway, and design and paint two new murals for the second and third floors.

The murals, designed by muralist Howie Green, are meant to motivate students in their learning. One was a “commitment to graduation” mural for freshman students, while another focused on the key words at the school, including “epic,” “dream,” “grow,” “pride” and “focus.”

Green did the initial sketching for the murals and then oversaw students and National Grid employees as they painted it.

Principal Jacqueline Ash said the school was fortunate to be adopted by the Red Sox Foundation, and she’s hopeful that the new partnership will continue.

Staff and students working with National Grid and Red Sox Foundation employees last week got to take a picture with the Red Sox 2013 World Series Championship trophy. Mascot Wally the Green Monster also made an appearance.

Supt. Patti DiCenso said she was “blown away” by the generosity of the Red Sox Foundation and National Grid. A district like Pawtucket often has to prioritize improvements and doesn’t always have the money to do everything that its leaders want to do, she said.