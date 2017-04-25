Saints blank Patriots, improve to 4-1

Charette tosses five-hitter; Howarth keys nine-run uprising with three-run homer

PAWTUCKET – The St. Raphael Academy softball team batted around its lineup and scored all its runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 9-0 victory from Davies in Division II action last Thursday afternoon at the Hank Soar Complex.

The win improved the Saints’ record to 4-1, as they entered Tuesday afternoon’s action tied for fourth place with Mount Saint Charles, Rogers, and Prout (who are also 4-1) and trailing undefeated Barrington and South Kingstown and third-place North Smithfield (5-1) in the standings. As for their third inning, that rally was their biggest of the young season.

“We hit the ball when we had to,” SRA head coach Ron LaBree said, “and we took advantage of walks and made (the walks hurt). And that’s the big thing; (when) you get on base with walks, you have to make those hurt.”

With a tight strike zone being called all afternoon, Davies pitcher Tanya Cooper struck out 13 batters, but gave up 10 walks, including five in the third. Two came to Haley Howarth and Saylor Costa and quickly loaded the bases after Taylor Troiano led off with a single to left.

After Cooper got her first out on a strikeout, Micayla Bourski walked on four pitches, forcing in Troiano. On four more pitches, Cameille Keith walked, scoring Howarth, and Lexi Sargo saw a strike, but in the end, also walked to bring in Costa for the 3-0 lead.

The Saints were not done, as Kaylee Contreras got a piece of one and lofted a flyball to right, that with the wind, saw the right fielder drop it and Bourski and Keith come around to score. Ashley Bullen then added an RBI base hit to the right side, but Cooper rebounded with a strikeout for the second out.

Howarth, who had started her day with a double to left field, then turned on a pitch by Cooper and drove a bullet to deep center field that resulted in a three-run homer and gave the Saints their 9-0 command.

The Saints came close to scoring again in the next three innings, but couldn’t produce the run that would have given them a mercy-rule victory. Taylor Moreau tripled in the fourth, Contreras singled and Bullen walked in the fifth, and Keith singled and Sargo and Contreras drew walks to load the bases in the sixth.

On the other side, the Saints were pretty solid defensively, as well as on the mound, as starting pitcher Sydney Charette tossed a five-hit shutout that included six strikeouts and no walks.

“I think Sydney pitched to where the umpire wanted it to get the calls for strikes,” LaBree said. “She did a good job mixing up her pitches and kept (Davies) off balance a little bit. They are a good-hitting team. They still hit the ball really hard when they got on one, but for the most part, she did a nice job out there. She took control and looked like she threw a little bit harder today than in some of the other games, which was nice to see.”

Cooper, who tripled in the second, also hit a rocket to left field for a base hit with one on and one out in the sixth, but Contreras found the right route to the ball and cut it off fast, keeping Cooper at first. Charette then wiggled off the hook by striking out the next batter she faced and handled a grounder back to her to end the inning.

“We did well defensively,” LaBree said. “I think Kaylee out in left field – that ball was a rocket, and I didn’t think she was going to get to it, but she’s a fast kid. She got it, made a nice play, and saved extra bases. And Ashley in center field covers a lot of ground. She’s really fast, and she’s starting to learn to take control of the outfield now. We’re starting to put things together now, and it’s starting to fall into place.”

The Saints have three games this week, including Tuesday game’s against Mount Hope. On Thursday, they will host Mount Saint Charles at 3:30 p.m.

“I think we’re going to be OK,” said LaBree. “We’re young and still working on things. Experience is the thing with us, but they’re a good group of girls. They work hard in practice every day; everybody shows up and works hard. We’ll see what happens.”