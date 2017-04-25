Senior Center celebrates volunteers Friday

PAWTUCKET – The Leon A. Mathieu Senior Center is celebrating National Volunteer Month by hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Celebration this Friday, April 28, at 12:30 p.m.

There will also be a presentation on “Volunteerism” with Steve Healey from the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Healey will discuss the many opportunities seniors have to volunteer their time and talent.

Everyone 55 and older is invited to attend this program. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 401-728-7582.