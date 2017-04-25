Tolman raises win streak to four

Tigers take D-II contests with Villa Novans, Saints

PAWTUCKET – After opening its season with losses in two of its first three games, it looks like the Tolman High baseball team is getting on track.

Behind a strong outing from senior Peter Microulis, the Tigers delivered Woonsocket its first Division II loss last Wednesday afternoon by posting a 7-1 victory in the first of a three-game stay at McCoy Stadium.

That win was the second in a four-game win streak for the Tigers, who improved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the league by defeating Providence Country Day, 3-2, last Thursday in a non-league game and St. Raphael Academy, 7-5, on Monday afternoon.

Against the Novans, Microulis pitched a three-hitter that included five strikeouts and three walks, and he helped his cause offensively by leading off the bottom of the first inning with a line double down the left-field line. Thinking quickly, he continued onto third as the throw came in, and he eventually scored on a passed ball.

“Two out of his three starts this year have been typical Peter Microulis starts,” Tolman head coach Theo Murray said. “He threw an 80 pitch, one-run game (on April 7) to Westerly and 96 pitches today against a very good Woonsocket team. Scituate got the best of him (in an 11-1 loss on April 14). They’re a very good hitting team, and he made a couple of mistakes that day. But he pounds the zone and he throws strikes. He’s a pitch-to-contact guy who doesn’t have many strikeouts.”

As for the Novans, they committed three errors – Tolman played errorless in the field – and their offense was basically shut down by Microulis, who had a no-hitter going until the fifth inning, as Woonsocket starting pitcher Justin Mojica led off with a walk and Harrison Blais hit a single through the hole to break up the no-no.

“(Woonsocket was) an undefeated team coming in here,” Murray said. “We had talked about it in the days leading up to this game that you have to play good baseball to beat a team that hadn’t lost yet. And it starts with pitching, which we got. Defensively, we played pretty well, and offensively, we had guys come through with some timely hits, which we haven’t had much of. We made some mistakes, which typically against a good team, can really come back and get you, but we were lucky we got enough done today.”

The Tigers scored once in the first, third, and fourth innings, three times in the sixth, and once again in the seventh. Ethan Bernardo had two hits, including a two-run single to left in the sixth.

“It seems as though we’re starting to turn the corner a little bit,” Murray said. “We got a lot of inexperience at certain positions, but the kids are working hard. It’s not for a lack of effort. They work hard, but I expect a lot from the kids. I put a lot in and I expect a lot from them, and I know I’m tough on them at times, but I keep telling them that as long as we commit to the process, we’ll be all right.”

In the game against the Saints, Tolman’s first against SRA in more than a decade, Microulis picked up his third win of the season, and Kyle Depatie held down an SRA comeback in the top of the seventh inning to earn a save. Tolman’s top offensive players were Izaiah Rivera-Lopez, who had three hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored, and Microulis and Depatie, who each added two hits.

The Tigers are back in league action on Wednesday with a 4:15 p.m. against last year’s Division III champions, Wheeler, at the Wheeler Farm in Seekonk, Mass.