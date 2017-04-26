Breeze letter reunites heirloom rosary with owner

WOONSOCKET – It was an ad in The Valley Breeze that first brought them together, and a letter in same paper that later reunited them, returning a valued heirloom to its rightful home.

Tom Tatro first met Johnston resident Ann Marie Toolan while accompanying a friend to her house nearly two years ago. The friend was responding to a classified ad placed in the The Valley Breeze & Observer for a television set for sale, and Tatro struck up a conversation with the seller’s wife about his business.

Tatro is the owner of “A Special Place,” a Woonsocket-based store that sells Christian jewelry, music boxes, religious articles, books, and sacramental items.

“She pulled out this beautiful rosary,” Tatro said.

The Italian rosary, a crystal heirloom believed to be more than 100 years old, was in need of repair, with the corpus no longer attached. Toolan had received the item from a relative who died when Toolan was 8 years old.

Born in Tuscany, Italy, Giulia Mazzolini lived with her sister, Toolan’s grandmother, and the rosary owner still remembers her great aunt fondly.

“It’s got a lot of sentimental value,” Toolan said of the jewelry. “To me, she was a kind person.”

Tatro noted that he knew several local people who could repair the religious jewelry, and the pair exchanged information before he left with Toolan’s treasured possession.

The shop owner had the rosary cleaned and repaired, and soon after, he relocated A Special Place from its location at the corner of North Main and Winter Streets to a new home inside Heritage Place on Front Street.

And Toolan’s name and phone number was somehow lost in the shuffle.

The jewelry’s owner, it seems, also misplaced his contact information.

Desperate for a way to find the jewelry’s rightful owner, Tatro wrote a letter to the editor, which appeared in the Feb. 2 edition of The Observer as well as The Breeze’s North Smithfield/Woonsocket/Blackstone edition.

“Despite the continuing effort of St. Anthony, patron of lost objects, and the prayerful staff at A Special Place, a beautiful Italian rosary remains unclaimed,” he wrote.

Toolan’s husband, Andrew Toolan, spotted the note and called Tatro’s shop.

And this week, the jewelry was finally sent home with a grateful owner.

“I really appreciate this,” she said during a visit to Tatro’s Woonsocket business. “It looks like it’s brand new.”

For his part, Tatro was relieved to return the valuable item.

“I’m so glad it worked out,” he said.