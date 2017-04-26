Novans’ baseball team tries to regroup in D-II

Losses to Tigers, Spartans drop record to 3-2

PAWTUCKET – After winning just one game last spring and failing to post a winning season for the fourth straight year, the Woonsocket High baseball team joined a few other teams in dropping down from Division I to II during the RIIL’s offseason realigment.

And a few weeks into the season, the move has paid dividends for the Villa Novans. They quickly found some success and won their first three games before suffering a 7-1 loss to Tolman last Wednesday, April 19, at McCoy Stadium.

Tolman ace pitcher Peter Microulis tossed a three-hitter than included five strikeouts and three walks and saw him carry a no-hit bid into the fifth inning.

“One thing is that I don’t know anyone, players or coaches, in this league,” Woonsocket head coach Paul Murphy said.

The Villa Novans are a young team, Murphy said, with only three seniors. He said they graduated their three best players last year, including catcher Kyle Beaulieu, who is playing at URI, and they have three senior captains in shortstop/pitcher Justin Mojica, first baseman Noah Desplaines, and second baseman-turned-catcher T.J. Cahill.

“I told the kids that we’re just trying to get better,” Murphy said about their goals this year. “We had a tough season last year, but we want to put together solid games this year and see what happens.”

Mojica was on the hill for Woonsocket in the loss to Tolman and he went 5 2/3 innings, struck out five batters, and was responsible for six runs, as the Tigers had a few key hits, but took advantage of eight walks. Woonsocket also scored its only run in the sixth as Manny Quirindongo doubled over the right fielder’s head, moved to third on a single to right, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Elijah McDowell.

Prior to that game, the Novans had opened their D-II season with a 10-8 win over Smithfield, rolled to a 21-10 victory in Westerly over the Bulldogs, and edged St. Raphael Academy, 4-3.

“In the first couple of games, we hit the ball well, but didn’t play solid defense,” said Murphy. “Against St. Raphael, we hit the ball okay, but our defense was good with only one error.”

Harrison Blais, a sophomore who plays shortstop and pitches, got off to an impressive start this season by collecting two hits and three RBIs in the win over Smithfield and going 5-for-5 to lead a 15-hit attack with three RBIs and three runs scored in the victory over Westerly.

Another sophomore off to a great start is Hezekiah Adeyeye, who also did a little bit of everything to help the Novans get off to their fine start. He collected a two-run single and was the winning pitcher in the victory over the Sentinels, and he scattered seven hits on the mound to pick up another win and help his team top the Saints.

Junior outfielder Elijah McDowell collected four hits and two RBIs in the win over Westerly, and Cahill also had a big game (3-for-4) in the victory over the Saints.

The Novans were back in action on Monday afternoon, but they suffered a 6-3 loss to Scituate that dropped their record to 3-2.

Woonsocket was scheduled to host last year’s D-III champion, Wheeler, on Tuesday. The Novans’ next game is next Monday at 4 p.m. in South County against Narragansett.