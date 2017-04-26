Sensational start

Mount boys’ volleyball team stays unbeaten after defeating Coventry in five-set thriller

WOONSOCKET – For the fourth time in the last seven seasons, the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ volleyball team has jumped out to a 7-0 start in the state’s top division, but last Friday night, they nearly saw their bid for their seventh straight victory come to an end in their matchup at home against Coventry.

With junior setter Brett Gould on the sidelines with an ankle injury that he suffered during warmups, the Mounties turned to their backup setter, Paul Brodeur, to step in Gould’s shoes, and he dished out 44 assists to help the Mounties produce a five-set win (15-25, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 15-8).

Prior to that match, the Mounties hadn’t dropped a set, and in the 18 games they had played, only three saw the opposition score more than 18 points.

“I think we’ve played some really good volleyball and we’ve played well as a team,” head coach Josh D’Abate said two nights earlier after his team’s 25-18, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Chariho. “We’re just trying to go out and get better every day, but I think every team in our league is also going to get better and we have to match their challenges each time.”

What makes the Mounties’ superb start a bit more impressive is the fact that the RIIL’s offseason realignment squeezed Division I from a dozen teams, which had been divided equally, into two regional subdivisions, into a 10-team league – Tolman, Pilgrim, and Barrington, which combined for 14 wins over the past two seasons, dropped to Division II, and last season’s D-II champion, Cranston West, was promoted. Each team will face each other twice, unlike the past four years, when Mount would play its North rivals twice and South opponents once, and D’Abate welcomes the new look.

“I think that will help us in the long run,” added D’Abate. “I think the South was the more dominate (of the subdivisions) the past few years, so when you have the opportunity to play great volleyball against some of the top South teams more than a few times a year, it’s only going to help your team get better during the season, and I think that’s going to put us in a better position this year.”

Of the Mounties’ first six victories, the best of the bunch was their surprising 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of defending state champion South Kingstown in their battle of unbeatens on Thursday, April 13, at Mount. Most high school volleyball enthusiasts from across the state expected this match to go four or five sets, but the Mounties turned in an exceptional effort against a powerful team.

“I was really surprised we swept that match,” asked D’Abate. “South Kingstown has a really talented group down there. Like us, they have the same sort of group of guys back from last year, and they picked up (senior outside hitter Jonathan) Pincince, who transferred from Hendricken and is one of the top four or five players in the state. You add him to a team that was already loaded and you have a lot of firepower.

“But I think the difference in that match was the ball control,” said D’Abate. “I’ve really been happy with our ball control this early in the season. Our back row has done a great job with its passing and serve receive and putting us in system 85-90 percent of the time. The times that we’re not in system, we have some pretty good guys that can make the first bad touch into a second good touch, and all of a sudden, even though we’re not in system, we’re getting a good swing.”

One player that certainly possesses a good swing is senior outside hitter Jarod Tessier, who is the leading name back from a team that graduated just two of its 12 players and posted a 14-2 mark to earn a share of the Division I-North title for the third straight year. Tessier, who averaged 15 kills per match in Mount’s first six matches before unloading 29 against Coventry, is a two-time First-Team All-State player who concluded last spring with 286 kills, 109 digs, 59 aces, and a .408 hitting percentage and boasts over 600 kills in his high school career.

“The whole state knows our offense is going to run through (Jarod),” added D’Abate, “but I think (seniors) Tom (Cahaly), Greg (Lynch), and Mike (DelliCarpini) in the middle have done a phenomenal job at the net, and (juniors) Nate (Asstafan) and Paul (Brodeur), who split a lot of time with each other last year, have stepped up and done a great job.”

And you definitely can’t forget about Mount’s other two returning All-Staters, the Gould twins, juniors Brett and Dan, who were Second-Team selections. Brett is averaging 28 assists a match, and Dan returns as the libero.

“It’s like having two quarterbacks on the floor,” said D’Abate. “Brett does a great job distributing the ball. He knows where his hitters are at all times and makes great decisions running our offense. And Danny has done a great job at serve receive. When the ball’s not in system and Brett’s taken out of the play, Dan’s waiting there to make the next contact, and he turns that first contact into a great option for our hitters to get a good swing on.

“But this year’s team is really more of a team than just a one-man show,” offered D’Abate, who also has senior Pat Hardesty and junior Matt Melnychuk back from last season. “Everyone realizes that it’s going to take more than one person, and if they play well together every night, they’re going to be in good shape.”