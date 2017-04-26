Shredding event will benefit the North Smithfield Animal Shelter
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The annual shredding event to benefit the North Smithfield Animal Shelter will be held on Saturday, May 13, at Navigant Credit Union, 925 Victory Highway, from noon to 4 p.m.
There is a three box maximum. The event is free; donations will be accepted for the shelter.
The event is sponsored by Navigant Credit Union and Cooperative Real Estate Professionals.
For more information, call 401-651-0038.