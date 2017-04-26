Store on Woonsocket border sells third $1 million lottery winner

BELLINGHAM, Mass. – A convenience store just over the Woonsocket border has seen more than its share of lottery winners in recent years – including a man who won $1 million on a $20 scratch ticket on Wednesday, April 26.

It is the third million dollar winner in just seven years to buy their ticket at Hilltop Farms at 201 Pulaski Blvd.

"It's a nice feeling when you know that someone local just changed their life," said Steve Gurwitz, the third generation owner of the business.

While the identity of the winner is not yet known, Gurwitz said that the store clerk described him as an older man, and a regular customer.

"He comes in every day and buys a couple of scratch tickets," Gurwitz said. "95 out of 100 people who come in are from Woonsocket, so more than likely, he's from the city."

The payoff continues a trend at a small store in South Bellingham that's become one of the winningest lottery agents in the state of Massachusetts.

Opened in 1955 as a place for Gurwitz's grandfather to sell milk from the family farm, Hilltop sold its first jackpot lottery winner some 25 years ago. The business was passed on to Gurwitz's father, who later passed it on to him, and three of his four children now work there. He said the store now sells roughly $6 million a year in lottery tickets.

"While some store owners consider it a nuisance because of the relatively low profit margin, we've catered to the lottery customers," Gurwitz said.

Gurwitz said he employs an extra clerk to handle lottery requests and that he put in tables where players can take their latest shot at a prize. Hilltop was also one of the first shops in the state to offer Keno games and, whenever possible, the store hands cash over right away to the winners.

Last year was the most profitable year for Hilltop's lottery patrons, who took home $4 million in 2016.

With Wednesday's winner, Gurwitz said the store is now on pace to beat that total. The ticket, dubbed "Three Million Dollar Spectacular" marks the third time a Hilltop customer has won $1 million.