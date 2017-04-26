Woonsocket American Legion experiencing revitalization

WOONSOCKET – Community Care Alliance veterans’ advisor Karim Monica Castillo sees them often: city-based veterans who are homeless and hungry, lacking any kind of support network, or the basic necessities required to function in a life after serving their country.

Every day, 22 veterans across America commit suicide, noted National Guard Sgt. Arthur Pine.

And yet, organizations like the American Legion Fairmount Post 85, created with the hopes of uniting those who have served and providing a place for them to find camaraderie and a sympathetic ear, have seen declining membership.

Part of the problem, notes Rich Allain, the soon to be commander of the club, is a lack of knowledge of what the post does, and the perception that it’s only for older veterans.

Allain is working to change that, and revitalize the Woonsocket post with both a renovation and the help of outside forces, such as civilian-based group Friends of Fairmount and organizations that provide direct support to veterans like CCA.

Established in 1946, the post, headquartered in a building at 870 River St., holds meetings and events throughout the year, from bands at the outdoor pavilion through the summer, to road races, benefits and meat raffles. Many of the organization’s 111 members are older veterans from the area, but Allain points out they have much to offer former soldiers from any generation.

“When people walk through that front door, we give them an ear,” Allain said. “We’ll listen.”

In a visit to the post over the weekend, Pine noted the importance of such networks.

“There’s a unique set of circumstances that veterans share,” the active duty sergeant noted. “It’s a hard thing to find that you can’t with someone on the outside who has not ever forged the connections that you did while you were in the military. You found a way to reconnect with each other.”

In Woonsocket, a somewhat unusual arrangement has also brought civilians who wish to support their local veterans into the fold.

Friends of Fairmount was established with the sole mission of supporting the club and now has some 160 members.

“We were a group that couldn’t join because we’re not veterans, but we wanted to help out,” said Friends of Fairmount President Al Jenks.

Since its formation two years ago, the group has stepped in to help the post financially with things like the purchase of a new snowblower, and members utilize club facilities, including the indoor and outdoor bars.

Another group to get involved is the Kryptmen Motorcycle Club, bikers known for their involvement in local causes, like Woonsocket’s Adopt-a-Family.

“A lot of our members are older. That’s where these guys come in,” said Allain. “We need these people to help us. You feel the respect from the civilians.”

Thanks to the collaboration with CCA’s Castillo, the club is planning a cookout for homeless veterans for Memorial Day weekend.

The need for such resources and veteran support groups, Castillo said, is great.

Castillo said that more than 30 local veterans have come into her office hungry, or in need of things like clothes and transportation. Shelters, she said, are full with a waiting list and resources are limited. Without any kind of support network, she said, former soldiers find themselves squatting in city parks or congregating in the woods.

“I try my best to help them,” Castillo said. “It’s sad.”

Castillo’s husband, Kevin Harrison-Lombardi served in the Marine Corp, the Army and the Air Force, and is now a member of the Woonsocket post.

He told Pine retiring military members should be directed to such clubs when they process out of active service.

“They’re out, then they’re lost,” he said, noting that many suffer from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Pine and National Guard Sgt. Lindsay Walsh visited the club on Sunday, in part, to see what active duty personnel can do to help.

“It’s just kind of showing appreciation and showing we still care,” Pine said, noting that he hopes to partner with the American Legion post on charitable works in the future.

Such collaborations compliment major renovations that have taken place at the River Street club over the past month, the first to take place since its founding. Walls at the indoor bar were recently painted and lighting was changed to brighten up the atmosphere. Floors in the basement bar, which is open to the public, were completely replaced, as were stairs going into the establishment and the ladies room was renovated. The club also bought a frozen drink machine and installed a new security system.

The outside bar was rotting out, and has been refurbished and painted.

“It was horrendous,” Allain said.

The pavilion, a roughly 40 by 80 outdoor patio available for rental to the public was primed and repainted along with 150 chairs for guests.

The club is still working on installing new lighting and replacing gutters, with all work to be complete by mid May.

Allain is hopeful it will make the facility more attractive to renters.

“You’re going to pay a lot less than you’ll pay anywhere else and you’ll support veterans,” he said.

Upcoming events at the post include an outdoor craft and yard sale on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Allain is still accepting vendor applications at a cost of $20 per table. Admission to the event is free and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For further information or to reserve a table contact Allain at adjutantrich@gmail.com or 401 766-7585.

To raise funds, the club will also hold a raffle in August for two 4-foot-wide fire pits. One is engraved with the logos of all five branches of service, and another features a nature scene. Tickets are on sale at the club with one for $2, three for $5 or seven for $10.

For a full schedule of events, including entertainment, visit the Post 85 website at fairmountpost85.org .

It’s all part of what Allain describes as “almost a complete revitalization of the area.”

“2017 is going to be a good year,” he said.