Woonsocket celebrates Older Americans Month

WOONSOCKET – Since 1963, Older Americans Month has been a time to celebrate older Americans, their stories, and their contributions. Led by the Administration for Community Living, the annual observance offers a special opportunity to learn about, support, and recognize our nation’s older citizens. This year’s theme, “Age Out Loud,” emphasizes the ways older adults are living their lives with boldness, confidence, and passion while serving as an inspiration to people of all ages.

The Woonsocket Prevention Coalition, Landmark Medical Center and the YWCA Rhode Island will use OAM 2017 to focus on how older adults in the community are redefining aging – through work or family interests, by taking charge of their health and staying independent for as long as possible, and through their community and advocacy efforts.

On Friday, May 5, these organizations will host a May is Older Americans Month breakfast at Landmark Medical Center’s Christiansen Conference Room from 9 to 11 a.m.

This free event will welcome Jeff Gamache who will provide entertainment throughout breakfast. The keynote speaker will be John Martin, creator, producer and narrator of AARP Rhode Island’s award-winning “Hungry in the West End.” Martin serves as associate state director-communications in the AARP Rhode Island State Office.

RSVP to Carolyn Kyle at 401-769-4100, ext 2091, by May 1.