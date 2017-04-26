Woonsocket’s Coderre named Elementary School Principal of the Year

WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Association of School Principals has named Donna Coderre, principal of Leo Savoie Elementary School, the 2017 Elementary School Principal of the Year. The award recognizes elementary school principals who have demonstrated a positive impact on their students and learning community.

Coderre was chosen by RIASP because she strives daily to hold teachers, parents and students accountable for learning, according to a release from the school department.

“Finding the balance between understanding where each individual is coming from, pushing everyone to reach beyond their comfort zone in order to grow, and to do it with finesse so that they think it’s a great idea is Donna’s personal challenge,” the release noted. “She considers the district and school to be a professional learning community, and collaboration is a huge part of their success.”

Supt. Patrick McGee, who has been working with Coderre for more than 20 years said, “Donna is incredibly deserving of this prestigious award. She has been a trailblazer for the full-day kindergarten implementation, and she is an advocate for her teachers, staff and most importantly her students.”

Coderre was nominated for the award by district Asst. Supt. Jenny Chan-Remka. The Elementary School Principal of the Year winner was selected from a pool of nominees.

“Elementary school principals serve students at a critical juncture of their learning and development. Donna is to be commended for her leadership and efforts to do what is best for her students,” Chan-Remka said.

Coderre will be recognized at the RIASP Principal of the Year Banquet on Wednesday, May 24, and will receive her award. The award affords her the opportunity to compete for the National Distinguished Principal of the Year award.

​The RIASP Elementary Principal of the Year recognition program is run in conjunction with the National Distinguished Principal Program, which is sponsored by the National Association of Elementary School Principals in corporate sponsorship with the Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company.