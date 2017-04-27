Victim in Central Falls hit-and-run accident dies from injuries

CENTRAL FALLS – The victim of a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian on April 20 has died, say police. The victim, 65-year-old Joseph Sylvia, of Central Falls, succumbed to the severe injuries he suffered.

Angel Otero, 45, has been arraigned on the charge of duty to stop – accidents resulting in serious bodily injury and ordered held as a Superior Court violator. Central Falls police say they plan to bring further charges against Otero now that the victim has died.