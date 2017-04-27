Woonsocket man indicted for first degree child molestation

WOONSOCKET – A city man was indicted by the Providence County Grand Jury on Thursday, April 27 with one count of first degree child molestation.

Alfredo Rivera, 46, of 32 Northeast St. is accused of molesting a person 14 years or age or under on a date on or about October 8, 2016.

The alleged incident took place in Woonsocket and the Woonsocket Police conducted the investigation. Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Wednesday, May 17.