Woonsocket teenager indicted for knifepoint robbery

WOONSOCKET – An 18-year-old city girl was indicted on Thursday, April 27 for first degree robbery, conspiracy, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Heather Peloquin of 686 Diamond Hill Road conspired with three unnamed juvenile co-conspirators to rob an individual, according to police. It is further alleged that Peloquin robbed a person at knifepoint.

Peloquin was indicted by the Providence County Grand Jury on the charges, stemming from an incident that took place on Jan. 28 of this year in Woonsocket. Woonsocket Police conducted the investigation.

Peloquin is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Wednesday, May 17.