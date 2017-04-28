Matthew "Mack" Szwabowicz – Cumberland

Matthew "Mack" Szwabowicz, 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.

Born in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Anthony and Teresa (Narkieweicz) Szwabowicz. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.

Mr. Szwabowicz was a WW II US Army Veteran. He was a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church, Cumberland.

He is survived by two sisters, Jenny "Jean" Wrona of Branford, Conn., and formerly of Pawtucket, and Jane Andrade of Pawtucket; one niece, Carolyn Coleman, of Guilford, Conn.; two nephews, Walter Wrona of Lady Lake, Fla., and Leslie Andrade of Pawtucket. He was the uncle of the late Sharon Hamann.

A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, May 1, at 10 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1333 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

