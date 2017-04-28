Woonsocket man sentenced to 10 years for abuse of 19 month old daughter

WOONSOCKET – A city man was sentenced to 10 years with two and a half to serve this week after pleading no contest to charges of second degree child abuse stemming from a 2011 incident that involved his daughter, who was 19 months old at the time.

Troy Archambault, 40, of Woonsocket was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

It is not Archambault's first time in court facing incidents involving children. In 2009, he faced charges of first degree sexual assault and first degree child molestation.

According to court records, he was remanded to the Adult Correctional Insitute on Feb. 11 of that year on the assault charge and released on Feb. 17 with the charges dismissed. On the child molestation charge, Archambault was remanded to the ACI in March and released in September on home confinement, with the charges dismissed.

His record also includes charges of domestic abuse and violation of a protective order in 2011, and he has twice been charged for driving with a suspended license.