Man charged after serious wrong-way crash in N. Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Police have charged a man with crimes after he allegedly caused a wrong-way crash on Route 146 in North Smithfield that left multiple people with serious injuries.

On Saturday, at around 3 a.m., the Rhode Island State Police and North Smithfield Police Department were notified of the wrong-way crash. As a result of an investigation, State Police charged Aleksandro Mihali, age 22, of Worcester, Mass., with three counts of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving.

The investigation revealed that Mihali was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 146 as he entered Rhode Island from Massachusetts. Police allege that Mihali was traveling the wrong direction in the high-speed lane and collided with a Honda Accord approximately 800 feet south of the state line. The Honda Accord was traveling northbound in the high speed lane at the time of the collision.

The two female occupants of the Honda sustained serious bodily injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to Rhode Island Hospital by rescue personnel. Mihali and a sole female passenger in his vehicle were also transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by members of the Rhode Island State Police, North Smithfield Police, Rhode Island State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Rhode Island State Police Forensic Services Unit.