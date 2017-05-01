Barbara J. Brown – Vermont

Barbara J. Brown died peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Brookwood Assisted Living in North Springfield, surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born on September 22, 1920, in Cumberland, R.I., the daughter of John E. and Julia (Casey) Conway. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1938 and married Ernest E. Brown in 1941. Barbara and Ernest raised their family in Lincoln, R.I., where Barbara worked in the Tax Assessor’s office at Lincoln Town Hall. After retirement, the two moved to the cabin they built in Barnard, Vt. They spent many active years together in retirement, visiting friends and family throughout the country. Barbara had an uncannily good memory and would recite a poem or burst into song at a moment’s notice. In her later years, she reflected on her many years of life with a sense of gratitude and fulfillment. Barbara cherished her family and her family cherished her. We are grateful that she was part of our lives.

Barbara is survived by her three children, Jean E. Silva of Woodstock, Vt., Barbara J. Roller and husband, Mark, of Seattle, Wash., and Kevin W. Brown and wife, Diane, of Lincoln, R.I.; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Ernest E. Brown, her daughter, Cathy Ann Brown; four sisters, Mary Hayes, Margaret Sherry, Dorothy Goodier, and Rita Moran; and three brothers, James Conway, Eugene Conway, and John Conway.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 19 at 1 p.m., in the Vermont Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont.

Memorial donations may be made to the Meeting Street School, 1000 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02905.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guestbook can be found at cabotfh.com