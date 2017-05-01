Ready-to-eat chicken breast recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers that WFSP Foods LLC. is recalling 42,147 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast products due to under-cooking. These products could contain bacterial pathogens as a result of being under-cooked, according to a press release.

The ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast items were produced on March 29, 2017, and April 7, 2017. The following products are subject to recall (View Labels):

• 9-lb. foodservice cases containing 8 poly film packages of “CHEF’S LINE ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with product code 22586, produced on 04/07/17, and Best by date 06/14/17.

• 9-lb. foodservice cases containing 8 poly film packages of “saladworks FULLY COOKED FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLETS” with product code 22500, produced on 03/29/17 and Use by date 06/05/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-45411” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distribution center in Illinois and further distributed to hotel, restaurant and institution locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received multiple customer complaints that the ready-to-eat chicken products appeared to be under-cooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Alan Sterling, Director of Marketing, at (678) 450-3092.