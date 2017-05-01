Mahoney calls on residents to attend public hearing

SCITUATE – Town Council President John Mahoney is urging all residents to voice their objections to Rep. Scott Slater’s Bill H-6122 at a May 2 public hearing at the State House.

In an email sent to the community, Mahoney said the proposed legislation, which would create a cooperative water supply authority, “could be detrimental to our community.”

The legislation, introduced to the General Assembly on April 14, suggests that with 490 public water supply systems in Rhode Island, it is “in the state’s best interest to coordinate the management of the water supply systems through a cooperative water supply authority.”

The proposed legislation would also give the Cooperative Water Authority the ability to purchase, sell, or lease any property of a water supply system. It also exempts all property from local taxation.

The bill would also create a board including representatives from the town’s of Providence, Cranston, Johnston, and North Providence. Scituate has not been given a seat on this board.

This is a main point of concern for Scituate officials.

“Without representation on this board the Town of Scituate cannot have any assurance that the actions of the board would be fair and reasonable and in the best interest of our community,” Mahoney said in his written statement to the community.

The May 2 public hearing on Bill H–6122 will be held in room 101 of the State House at 4:00 p.m.