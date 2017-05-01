Sisters from Woonsocket to serve time for immigration scheme

WORCESTER, Mass. — Three members of a Woonsocket family have been sentenced for their involvement in a scheme to prey on immigrants, according to federal authorities.

Indranis Rocheford and Alba Pena were both convicted of wire fraud charges in February and were sentenced to two years in federal prison last week. The sisters, along with their mother, Patria Zuniga reportedly defrauded immigrants in Massachusetts out of more than $700,000.

According to police, the women targeted illegal immigrants, with Zuniga offering to obtain lawful status for a price, and threatening people with deportation if they did not pay.

Zuniga was sentenced to prison last summer after pleading guilty to wire fraud in the scheme, which authorities say took place from 2009 to 2012.