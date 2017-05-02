Police ask for help identifying suspects in stolen credit card case

LINCOLN - Lincoln Police are working to identify two suspects that allegedly used stolen credit cards at locations in northern Rhode Island, including Target in Lincoln, Sunoco in Smithfield, Lowe's Home Improvements and Douglas Wine & Spirits in North Providence as well as Walmart in Providence.

The fraudulent charges, police said in a release, range in thousands of dollars.

The stolen cards were used on April 4 and 5 of this year, according to police.

One suspect is described as a white female, possibly in her late 20s or early 30s, with long blonde hair and a thin build. She appears to be between five feet, three inches tall and five feet, six inches tall.

The second suspect is a while male that appears to be in his 20s with dark hair, facial hair and a thin to medium build. He is believed to be about six feet tall.

Both suspects were spotted in a newer model of the Ford Explorer with what appeared to be Indiana plates, police said.

Anyone with information on the identities of these suspects is asked to contact Detective Sean Gorman of the Lincoln Police Department at 401-333-1111.