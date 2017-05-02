City, prevention organizations partner to combat drug overdoses

PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien, the Pawtucket Police Department, the Pawtucket Prevention Coalition, and the Center for Treatment and Recovery have announced plans to partner police officers with social workers to reach out to at-risk and transient populations in the city to offer information, tools, and recovery assistance for opioid abuse.

Police now have an outreach worker from the Center for Treatment and Recovery with them on patrols each week basis to connect with and provide information to people struggling with addition or at risk of overdosing. Outreach workers will provide information on drug overdose prevention, recovery and treatment options, as well as backpacks with hygiene products, snacks, and other items. The outreach team will also prioritize admission for this population and facilitate referrals.

“The opioid crisis has impacted so many of our families and friends. I am thankful for the ongoing partnership with the Pawtucket Prevention Coalition, the Center for Treatment and Recovery, and other networks focused on preventing and ending addiction in our city,” said Grebien. “The Police Department has been proactively combatting crime and providing support through the Neighborhood Response Unit, after-school programs, and partnering with community groups. This is yet another way to reach those at risk before it is too late.”

“Our officers are on the front lines and see the effects of drugs and addiction on our community,” said Chief Paul King. “We hope that having outreach workers with our officers will help those that we come into contact with by connecting them with resources and treatment, and informing them of the risk of overdose.”