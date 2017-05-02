City property revaluation process has begun

PAWTUCKET – The city has kicked off a full revaluation, with site visits of all residential and commercial/industrial properties beginning May 1. The process will continue for the next several months.

Full tax revaluations occur every nine years, and each property’s exterior and interior are inspected to determine if the information on file is accurate. The last full revaluation was completed in December 2008 for the 2009 billing cycle.

After a competitive bid process, a contract was awarded to Vision Government Solutions Inc. to conduct the revaluation. All employees will carry photo identification and a letter of introduction from the Pawtucket Tax Assessor’s Office. They will undergo background checks, and the Pawtucket Police Department will have their vehicle information.

Residents signed up for alerts through the city’s code red system will receive calls when inspectors will be in their neighborhood.

Knowing that many people may not be home during daytime hours, Vision Government Solutions will go back after 5 p.m. to any residence where no one was home during the initial neighborhood inspection. If they are still unable to inspect, the resident will receive a letter from Vision encouraging them to call and schedule an appointment at their earliest convenience. These efforts are being made to ensure accurate valuations.

At the end of the revaluation process in April 2018, each property owner will receive a letter describing their property and the proposed new valuation. The current tax rate will not be used for the new valuation, as 2018 rates won’t be available until May of next year when the City Council approves the budget.

Call the tax assessor’s office at 401-728-0500, ext. 333 to ask any questions.