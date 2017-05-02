College Signing Day is Thursday at Shea

PAWTUCKET – The Brown University College Advising Corps and Charles E. Shea High School have announced that their 2017 College Signing Day will happen this Thursday, May 4, in the Shea gym.

Despite its name, College Signing Day is not exclusive to seniors who have committed to, or signed with, a two-year or four-year institution. The event is meant to congratulate and recognize all students who have taken the initiative to launch their career after graduation.

Shea High School is inviting the mayor and other city officials to come and acknowledge students for their hard work and achievements. Photos, games, music, food and other fun activities will follow.