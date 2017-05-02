Delta Kappa Gamma Society offering $1,000 scholarship

Beta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society of key women educators, is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student who is a member of the graduating class of 2017. Eligible students are graduating seniors living in and attending school in Pawtucket, Central Falls, Cumberland, or Lincoln.

Applications are available by contacting school guidance counselors or Scholarship Committee Chair Kimberly Heon at heonk@cox.net . The deadline to apply is May 5.