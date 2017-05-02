Pawtucket gets more pre-kindergarten classrooms

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Education announced on Monday that four new sites in Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Providence will be added to the Rhode Island Pre-Kindergarten Program for the 2017-2018 school year, for a total of 60 classrooms. The lottery to fill the 1,080 available seats is now open, and parents and families must submit their applications by Thursday, June 29.

New additions in Pawtucket include:

• Three classrooms at Fallon School. Applications for the Fallon site are available at the Pawtucket Central Office, 286 Main St.

• Two classrooms through Ready to Learn Providence at the Heritage Park YMCA Early Learning Center.

• And one classroom at Children’s Friend and Service, 13 Legion Drive.

Pending approval of Governor Raimondo’s budget and thanks to the federal Preschool Expansion Grant that Rhode Island received from the U.S. Department of Education, the expansion brings access to high-quality early childhood education to more Rhode Island students than ever, according to a release.

“We know that reading is a crucial indicator of future student performance, and students who do not read at grade level by the third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school. We need to capture these students and give them the support they need before they fall behind,” said Raimondo. “Quality early education is at the center of my strategic goal to get all children reading on grade level, and we continue to open up that opportunity to more students.”

The work being done in pre-kindergarten may seem far removed from advanced coursework at the high school level, but it isn’t, said Ken Wagner, commissioner of elementary and secondary education.

“Inspiring a love of learning and building the fundamentals of critical thinking and problem solving starts early, and I encourage parents and families to consider this opportunity so that their child can get a head start on a lifetime of learning,” he said.