Senior Center to celebrate Older Americans Month

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., is celebrating May as Older Americans Month with a special birthday party for Pawtucket seniors 90 and older.

The festivities will take place on Friday, May 19, beginning at noon.

If you or someone you know is 90 or older and would like to be honored, contact the senior center at 401-728-7582 by Tuesday, May 9.

For more information, call 401-728-7582.