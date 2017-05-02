Senior Health Fair set for May 10

PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket’s Division of Senior Services is sponsoring its annual Senior Health Fair on Wednesday, May 10, 9-11:30 a.m., at the Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St.

According to Mary Lou Moran, director of the Senior Center, “This event will provide seniors with comprehensive information on a variety of health topics from proper nutrition to therapeutic massage, and healthy aging tips.”

A variety of free screenings and workshops will be available including: cholesterol and blood glucose screenings, oral cancer screenings, nutrition awareness and education, blood pressure checks, reflexology, chair massage therapy, meditation classes, reiki treatments, and more. The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s Hope Bus will also be on hand for attendees to visit.

All adults 55 and older are invited to attend the Health Fair free of charge. For more information, call 401-728-7582.