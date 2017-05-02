SRA baseball team shakes off rough start, closes in on .500 mark

Win over Chariho helps Saints improve to 4-6

PAWTUCKET – Things appear to be coming together for the St. Raphael Academy baseball team, which, after opening its season with losses in four of its first five games, has inched closer to the .500 mark.

Last Saturday afternoon, the Saints topped Chariho, 4-3, at Vets Park, as timely hitting and solid defense were factors in the win, as well as Jake LeFort’s pitching performance. LeFort gave up two runs (one of them an unearned run in the first inning) and scattered six hits and a walk in five innings of work to pick up the win, and first baseman Brendan Aldridge relieved LeFort in the sixth and finished out the game to earn a save.

“We had a bad start, but LeFort gave us a good effort out there – five pretty good innings,” SRA head coach Tom “Saar” Sorrentine said. “He was great, and then (Aldridge) got it finished. This was a big one because (Chariho) was 6-1.”

Chariho took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Saints came back in the bottom of the second to score all their runs. With one out, Bellamy Gutierrez reached on an error, Rob Costa walked, and Braxton Fontaine doubled to left to drive in Gutierrez. James Coleman then tied the score with a single up the middle to score Costa, and after Elliot Vadnais tapped into a fielder’s choice that produced the second out, Fleming was hit by a pitch to load the bases and end Chariho starter Dylan LaBelle’s day on the mound.

With a new pitcher on the mound, Alex Dewey, Ivan Rosa took the first pitch he saw and ripped it up the middle for a base hit to score both Coleman and Vadnais and make it a 4-2 game.

“We got the key hit when we needed it,” Sorrentine said. “It was the first time we got a big hit with the bases loaded. That was nice – it was something we needed.”

The Saints managed just one more hit the rest of the way, a bloop single by LeFort in the third. On the other side, the Chargers got on base in every inning, but didn’t score again until the sixth, when James Ventetuolo reached on an error, stole second and third, and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Defensively, “we’re playing a lot better,” Sorrentine said after the game. “Our outfield is playing solid, (Pat) Fleming made a couple of nice plays at short, and Bellamy (Gutierrez) has been pretty solid at third.

“We have to make a lot of plays,” continued Sorrentine. “We don’t have that guy who is going to strike out 10 guys, so we have to really play some good defense to win. LeFort pitched great and kept them off-balance. (Chariho) was putting the ball in play, and we were making the plays.”

The Saints improved their record to 4-6 as they passed the halfway point of their season, their first in Division II. The rain had been a factor in the team not being able to get into a rhythm and put players in the right positions, but Sorrentine is happy with his team’s progress so far.

The Saints will host Juanita Sanchez in their next game on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.