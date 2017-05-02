Tolman spikers stop Mount Hope, Shea

Four straight wins raise Tigers' record to 6-2

PAWTUCKET – After posting an exciting come-from-behind win over Pilgrim at the beginning of last week, the Tolman High boys’ volleyball team did enough to get past Mount Hope, 3-0, in their Division II meeting last Thursday afternoon at the Tigers’ Donaldson Gymnasium.

That victory, as well as a 3-0 triumph over Shea on Monday night, raised the Tigers’ record to 6-2 and their win streak to four matches, but Tolman head coach Neil Nachbar wasn’t pleased with his team’s play after putting away the winless Huskies, 25-19, 25-15, 25-11.

“This wasn’t our best effort tonight,” Nachbar said. “I’m glad we won, but I’m not happy with how we won. It was just very ugly volleyball at times. We have to work on the mental aspect of the game in being focused on every point, regardless of the situation.”

Tolman took the lead in the first set and held onto it, but the second set was a different story, as the Huskies jumped out to an early lead and the Tigers had some difficulty keeping the ball in play. But thanks to three straight aces by Josh Goncalves, the Tigers retook the lead and settled back in before winning the set.

“(Mount Hope) had a block, but they didn’t have a single kill or a single ace,” reported Nachbar. “We gave them 14 out of the 15 points, and that’s how most of the match went. Unforced errors, hitting the ball out of bounds, a ton of mis-serves – we got away with it tonight, but we’re not going to get away with it against some of the other teams that are left on the schedule.”

Nachbar switched up his lineup, taking out his libero, Enrique Aldana, and using him as a setter. Aldana ended up with 19 assists in the match, while the Tigers’ usual setter, Connor Duhamel, was used as a hitter.

“I’m sacrificing my defense to get another hitter,” Nachbar said.

In the third set, the Huskies again battled the Tigers at the start, but Tolman started to break away on the service of Brandson Mesquita, who got five aces in the game and helped the Tigers roll out to a 14-6 lead.

“A lot of it is just being focused, giving a better effort regardless of who the opponent is, and I warned them before the match and yesterday in practice that that was the biggest concern,” added Nachbar, who received six aces and nine kills from Goncalves and five kills and three blocks from Mesquita. “It’s human nature that there is going to be an emotional letup after a huge win, but that’s where maturity and concentration comes into play. You just got to dig deep and find it within yourself to give 100 percent, no matter what the situation.”

The Tigers’ “huge win” was their 3-2 victory over Pilgrim on Monday, April 24. The Tigers dropped the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-20, but were able to come back and win the next three sets, 25-22, 25-23, and 15-11. They knew it was a big game and brought their effort to prove it.

“We played well throughout that entire match,” said Nachbar, who received 18 kills from Goncalves, 38 assists from Aldana, and seven kills and five blocks from Mesquita. “Even when we were down 0-2, we were still confident because we were playing well. It was a big hole to get out of, but that was the best defense we had played all year, as well as the best we had passed all year. We served aggressively, and I really liked the energy level in that match. The guys were loud, enthusiastic, and excited on every point, and that’s the kind of enthusiasm and effort that we need every night.”

Pilgrim has become a true rival for Tolman, as they have played each other a number of times in the playoffs. Nachbar said that they have faced the Patriots in more playoff matches than any other opponent since 2005.

In the victory over the Raiders, which the Tigers won by scores of 25-17, 25-17, and 25-17, Goncalves had a double-double with 10 kills and a season-high 10 aces, Mesquita contributed six kills, five blocks, and three aces, and Aldana dished out 23 assists.

The Tigers have two more matches this week, as they will visit Mount Pleasant on Wednesday in a 5:30 p.m. match and host Toll Gate on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The schedule gets tougher next week, with Tolman kicking it off with a match on the road against second-place East Greenwich.

“We’re about halfway through the season, and we’re happy to be where we’re at, but we still have (to play) a lot of tough teams that we haven’t played yet,” Nachbar said. “We haven’t played East Greenwich, West Warwick, and North Smithfield, and they’re having good seasons. So far, we only have one win against a team with a winning record. The true test will be when we start playing some of the other teams that are .500 or better.”