All signed up: Lincoln's Andrews throws her talents to URI

LHS track and field standout, state indoor shot put champion decides to continue career in South County

LINCOLN --- There’s no place like home, and that’s where Lincoln High’s Samantha Andrews will be continuing her outstanding track and field career once she graduates – a 45-minute drive from her Lincoln residence to Kingston and the University of Rhode Island.

The indoor state champion in the shot put made her intentions official on Thursday afternoon in her school’s library when she inked her National Letter of Intent to the South County university. She had two other Division I schools, the University of Maine and University of Connecticut, on her radar, but deep down, she knew where she wanted to call home for the next four years.

“I like the location, and I think it’s a beautiful campus,” Andrews said after signing her LOI and posing for pictures with her family and LHS throwing coach Brian Grant. “After talking to their coaching staff, I felt like it was a very good fit, and when I talked to the throwing coach (Crystal Bourque) specifically, I really liked her coaching style.”

Andrews is a little more than two months removed from a marvelous indoor season that saw her step into the limelight at the state meet, as she not only won the shot with a throw of 36 feet, 4¼ inches, but also grabbed sixth place in the weight throw with a 48-foot-7 toss.

She also went on to claim second place in the weight when she unleashed a school-record 51-10 at the USATF New England Open Championships at Harvard University and 50-2½ at the New England Championships.

Last outdoor season, Andrews had a superb meet at the RIIL Championships that saw her score 14 points by taking second place in the discus (118-1) and third in the nine-pound hammer throw (159-6), as well as set a school record in the shot with a 7th-place finish of 34-10.

Andrews continued to throw the hammer with authority after the state meet, as she placed sixth at the New England Championships (154-8) and 11th in the Championship Division (159-1) at the New Balance Nationals in Greensboro, N.C.

Andrews, who also currently holds school records in the indoor shot put (37-1/4) and the outdoor hammer (161-9) and javelin (106 feet), is the second Lincoln High senior thrower to ink a LOI this school year, joining Maggie Tarmey, who signed with Lehigh University last fall.