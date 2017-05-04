Dave's Marketplace recalls frozen tuna steaks

PROVIDENCE - Dave's Marketplace is recalling frozen tuna steaks after elevated histamine levels were detected in samplings, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced Thursday.

When consumed in food, RIDOH stated in a release, histamine can cause symptoms including facial swelling, tingling or burning in the mouth, hives, rashes, itchy skin, nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting.

RIDOH advised consumers about 10-ounce Frozen Tuna King tuna steaks sold at the market on or after March 23, 2017. The tuna steaks are frozen and individually wrapped, the RIDOH release read.

"Young children, elderly people, individuals who are 'immunocompromised,' and pregnant women are particularly susceptible to foodbourne illness," RIDOH's statement continued.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms after consuming the tuna steaks should seek medical attention, RIDOH said.

There have not been any reports of illnesses linked to the recall at this time, according to RIDOH.

According to the release, these tuna steaks are wild-caught products from Vietnam, and only these items are being recalled.